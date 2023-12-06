Hoda and Jenna perform new song ‘Carefree Christmas’ on the TODAY plaza

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager performed their hit holiday song "Carefree Christmas" live for the first time.

“It’s gonna be a carefree Christmas / Stop and smell the pine,” they sang on TODAY Dec. 6 in matching black, festive suits. They were accompanied by their vocal coach, Cheryl Porter, who performed with them, plus the Manhattan School of Music choral ensemble, who provided background vocals, and a gingerbread man, who spread holiday cheer.

“Boughs of holly make us jolly / We’re all feeling fine,” they say, later adding. "It's going to be a carefree Christmas for people everywhere. Merry Christmas from Hoda and Jenna with love."

After their performance, the leading trio gave out hugs to each other and TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

Hoda and Jenna first met Porter, who has 10 million subscribers on Youtube, back in May, and that's when they got the idea that they could give Mariah Carey a little competition in the Christmas songs department.

"After just one singing lesson, and a boost of confidence, a light bulb went off," Hoda said on TODAY Dec. 6.

"Move over Mariah because we are partnering with Cheryl to create an original holiday song," Jenna said previously on TODAY.

Porter brought the song to the duo and said its thesis is: "Listen, you can be busy on this Christmas. It can be stressful. But you can still be happy. And carefree.”

The pair, who host TODAY with Hoda and Jenna together, reached No. 7 on the iTunes chart with their single — just one day after it was released.

Hoda and Jenna chatted on TODAY Nov. 30 about hitting No. 7.

“At one point, it may have been brief, we made No. 7,” Hoda said Nov. 30, referring to a screenshot of their song charting above Cher’s “Christmas” album track, “DJ Play A Christmas Song,” and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

“All I have to say is Woweee,” Jenna added.