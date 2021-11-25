IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The TODAY anchors are living their best lives at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker had a blast on — and off — the camera.
By Amy Eley

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is back in all its glory and the TODAY anchors are here for it! Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker hosted the annual event Thursday morning and the TODAY anchors were having a blast on — and off — the camera.

Savannah and Hoda kicked off the morning in Herald Square in midtown Manhattan while Al saw the floats set off on their route further uptown in New York City's Upper West Side neighborhood. And that's where he received a very special call from President Biden and first lady Dr. Biden.

“My message is after two years you’re back, America’s back,” the president said. “There’s nothing we’re unable to overcome, Al, and you’re one of the reasons for that, pal. You’re always up. You’re always rooting.”

Shortly after the call, Al jumped on a motorcycle — ahem, the Roker Cycle — with the NYPD to go meet Savannah and Hoda in Herald Square.

Once the TODAY trio was reunited, they made sure to pump up the performers before they hit the Herald Square stage.

Today marked an extra special Thanksgiving for Savannah, as it is her 10th year hosting the parade.

"Thankful to spend thanksgiving with these two!" she wrote on Instagram Thursday. "TEN years with Macys Parade — time really does fly when you’re having fun!"

Check out this little flashback to when Savannah first hosted the parade.

Savannah's been hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for 10 years!

Here's to many, many more with these three!

