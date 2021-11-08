The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is back in a big way! After a smaller 2020 parade that was more of a made-for-TV event, the traditional parade is back in action for 2021.

This year, in addition to the larger-than-life balloons and classic floats, you can expect performances from Carrie Underwood, Kelly Rowland, Kristin Chenoweth, Andy Grammer, the cast of "Girls5eva" and more.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in to the Macy's parade this year:

How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2021

The 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. in all time zones on NBC. Telemundo will simulcast the parade in Spanish. And for the first time, fans can also livestream coverage on Peacock.

NBC will air an encore of the parade from 2-5 p.m. ET.

You can livestream the parade on NBC's website or on the NBC app, but you'll need a TV provider to get access. If you don't have cable, you can sign up for Peacock or watch NBC or Telemundo on Hulu+ Live TV or YouTube TV.

Carrie Underwood performs during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on September 13, 2020. Getty Images for ACM

Who's performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021?

Performances are subject to change, but NBC has announced the K-pop group aespa, Jimmie Allen, Jon Batiste, “Blue’s Clues" hosts, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Foreigner, the cast of Peacock’s “Girls5eva” (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps), Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America Camille Schrier, the cast of "Sesame Street," Nelly, Kim Petras, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Tai Verdes, Zoe Wees, and Tauren Wells. And of course, the biggest star, Santa Claus.

The special will feature a special performance from Carrie Underwood from her album, “My Gift (Special Edition).” Broadway will be represented by the casts of “Six,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Wicked.” The Rockettes will be there, as will the cast of the upcoming NBC live production of “Annie.”

A view of the Red Titan balloon at the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 26, 2020 in New York City. Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

Who's hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host NBC's annual broadcast of the Macy's parade. Stay tuned to NBC after the parade for the National Dog Show.

The Spanish-language simulcast on Telemundo will be hosted by “En Casa con Telemundo’s” Ana Jurka and Carlos Adyan, accompanied by Freddy Lomelí live from Sixth Avenue, and feature a special appearance by current Miss Universe, Andrea Meza.

What balloons are flying in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2021?

This year's parade will feature 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus.

New balloons this year are Ada Twist, Scientist by Netflix, a Baby Yoda (aka Grogu) inspired by Funko Pop!, Ronald McDonald, and Pikachu and Eevee from Pokémon. They'll be joining returning balloons including Snoopy, Boss Baby and Chase from Paw Patrol, among many others.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route

Going to be in New York City on Thanksgiving Day? Here's all you need to know about how to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in person.

Starting at 6 a.m., you can begin camping out on the west side of Central Park West from West 75th Street to West 79th Street. Pro tip: Set up here to secure a good view of the parade.

The official parade kickoff is at 9 a.m. at West 77th Street and Central Park West. Unfortunately, there will be limited to no public viewing here — and as the parade journeys down from Central Park West to Columbus Circle, turning onto Central Park South, viewing access is still denied to the public.

The parade continues down West 59th Street until it reaches Sixth Avenue, where it will head south to West 38th Street. This stretch features some of the last quality viewing spots, as the parade comes to an end.

And for the grand finale — the parade makes its final turn on West 34th Street and Sixth Avenue, stopping in front of Macy’s Herald Square.

You can find the official 2 1/2 mile mile parade route here.