Feb. 13, 2019, 5:56 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

It's been a month since Tim Tebow got engaged to 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, and he's still glowing.

The Heisman Trophy winner and current New York Mets minor league outfielder was beaming on TODAY Wednesday as he opened up about the magical moment to Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford.

"She is the sweetest,'' he said. "Demi is absolutely such a blessing.

"The engagement was so fun — being able to do it at our family's farm and being able to celebrate with her family who secretly flew in — and her friends that secretly flew in."

"So they all knew?" Kathie Lee asked.

"They knew," Tebow replied. "But she had no idea. It was awesome. It was so much fun."

Tebow, 31, surprised Nel-Peters, 23, by getting down on one knee during a visit to his family's farm outside of Jacksonville, Florida, on Jan. 9, People reported.

They were joined by his loved ones as well as her family from her native South Africa to celebrate the occasion.

Tebow was definitely not throwing a Hail Mary when proposing to Nel-Peters, given that the two quickly formed a close bond after meeting at an event for Tebow's foundation.

"Yeah, I had a good idea (she would say yes),'' Tebow said while laughing.

As for the big day with Nel-Peters, no wedding date has been set yet.

"That's way down the road,'' he said. "We're just trying to enjoy the process.

"I think for every season of life, you want to enjoy it. We want to enjoy this and just not rush it, but really be able to savor the moment as well."

The two first met at Night to Shine, a prom event held by hundreds of churches around the world for people with special needs through his nonprofit, Tim Tebow Foundation.

"Her sister has special needs, and I have such a heart for people with special needs, and I think that was just something that really brought us together really quickly,'' Tebow said.

"Godwink!" Kathie Lee said.