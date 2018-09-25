Tim Tebow reveals sweet story of how he met his girlfriend

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Tim Tebow's good deeds away from the field have also led to him finding love.

The Heisman Trophy winner, former NFL quarterback and current minor league outfielder for the New York Mets opened up Tuesday on TODAY about how he met his girlfriend, 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

Nel-Peters, 23, is a South African native who met Tebow, 31, through Night to Shine, which is part of his non-profit Tim Tebow Foundation.

"She is a very sweet, young girl,'' he said.

This year's Night to Shine event involved more than 500 churches from around the world throwing a prom night for special needs children ages 14 and older.

"Her sister has special needs, so we invited them to Night to Shine in South Africa,'' Tebow told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. "We kind of met and started talking through that and haven't stopped."

The couple made their relationship Instagram official last month when Nel-Peters wished Tebow a happy birthday.

They have since had the "meet the parents" moment when their families connected earlier this month.

In addition to his athletic feats, Tebow has also written multiple books, including his latest called "This Is the Day," which focuses on inspiring people to chase their dreams.

Tebow was inspired to write it by his father, Bob Tebow, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2016, as well as an incident on a plane that same year. Tebow left his seat to pray with a woman whose husband suffered what proved to be a fatal heart attack during a Delta flight from Atlanta to Phoenix.

"You can't take a moment for granted,'' he said on TODAY.

Tebow knows that in his own life, as his baseball season was cut short in July when he suffered a broken hand after playing half the season for the Mets' Double-A team in Binghamton, New York.

He is looking to resume his improbable dream of becoming a Major League Baseball player next spring.

"Sometimes you have setbacks, but that just gives you another opportunity for a comeback,'' he said.