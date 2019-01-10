Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Rheana Murray

One of Tim Tebow's most magical moments just happened off the field.

The former NFL star recently proposed to his girlfriend, the 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, and as he wrote excitedly on social media, she said yes!

"Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world," Tebow, 31, wrote on Instagram. "You're the love of my life, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

Nel-Peters, 23, who's originally from South Africa, also shared the news online.

"Any dreams I've ever had, you've exceeded them all!" she wrote. "I love you and I can't wait to spend forever with you!"

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow at a party in San Jose, California, earlier this month. Congrats are in order for the couple, who recently got engaged. Steve Jennings / Getty Images

They both shared a series of beautiful images from a photo shoot — including one that appears to have been taken from afar of the exact moment Tebow got down on one knee and popped the question.

He proposed at his family's farm outside of Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday, People reported. Tebow, now a minor league player for the New York Mets, had flown his new fiancée's friends and family to Florida for the big moment, and even arranged for a singer to serenade the couple with one of their favorite songs, according to the outlet.

The proposal was a surprise; Tebow had told Nel-Peters that they were at the farm for a belated Christmas dinner with his family, and to surprise his father with a new truck, according to People.

Last September, Tebow appeared on TODAY and shared the sweet story of how he met his future wife. They connected through Night to Shine, an event for people with disabilities that's sponsored by Tebow's foundation.

"Her sister has special needs, so we invited them to Night to Shine in South Africa," he said. "We kind of met and started talking through that and haven't stopped."

Congrats to the sweet couple!