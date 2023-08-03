Tia Mowry says she's 'nervous and terrified' dating in her 40s: 'I feel so inexperienced'

Tia Mowry has the jitters about dating in her 40s.

The former "Sister, Sister" star, 45, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Cory Hardrict in April, posted a hilarious video of herself pretending to chat with an imaginary suitor Aug. 2 on TikTok.

Mowry's video shows her lip-synching to an earlier video posted on TikTok by New York-based writer Ashleigh Carter.

In the video, Mowry practices date questions while touching up her makeup in a mirror. "So, what do you do for work?" she asks, adding, "Do you like it?"

She repeats the question with a slightly different inflection before laughing sarcastically in annoyance.

Next, Mowry asks, “How many siblings do you have?”

"Oh, you have a lot? You have a lot," she responds mockingly while fluffing her hair.

The "Family Reunion" star's video ends by showing her zipping her makeup bag while muttering to herself, "This is f------ ridiculous."

Mowry, who shares son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, with fellow actor Hardrict, wrote across her video, "welp never thought I'd be here, but here goes..."

Former "Sister, Sister" star Tia Mowry is opening up about how "nervous" she is to date again following her divorce from fellow actor Cory Hardrict. Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

In her caption, Mowry opened up about how “nervous” she was to join the dating scene.

"Fun Fact: I’ve never been on the dating scene my entire life," she wrote, adding a frightened emoji. "So when I tell you I’m nervous and terrified of doing this whole dating thing, I mean it.

“Even though I’m in my 40s, I feel so inexperienced!” she continued. “And while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me!"

Mowry concluded her post by letting others new to dating again know they weren't alone. "So if you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together!” she wrote.

Mowry announced she and Hardrict had split in a candid Instagram post in October 2022.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote at the time.

"These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," she continued. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”