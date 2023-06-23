Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have a strict ‘6 month’ co-parenting rule about dating

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are protecting their children from a turbulent reality of divorce.

According to divorce papers obtained by TODAY.com, the “Sister Sister” star and her ex-husband have agreed to not introduce any future significant others to daughter Cairo, 5, and son Cree, 11, before they've reached a six-month point in their respective relationships.

"Absent agreement to the contrary, each party is restrained from introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until that party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months," reads the document.

Spending the night with a brand-new partner isn't allowed either.

"Each party is further restrained from permitting his or her new romantic partner from spending overnights when the minor children are with that custodial parent during the first six months of the exclusive relationship," reads the paperwork. "The parties agree that the restraints set forth in this paragraph are in the best interest of the children."

The ex-couple shares joint physical custody of their children, according to the paperwork.

Mowry disclosed their split in October 2022; the divorce was final in April 2023.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," continued Mowry. "We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

According to Denver-based family therapist Sheryl Ziegler, the rule shows that Mowry and Hardrict value their children's well-being.

"Divorced couples will often say, 'We won't introduce new partners to our kids' but what does that really mean?" Ziegler tells TODAY.com. "Nothing is 'fair' about divorce and new relationships can end after six months, but a parameter like this levels the playing field."

According to the author of “Mommy Burnout," some parents are understandably excited to bring their beloved into the family fold, especially if that person is also a parent.

Slowing down for a six-month evaluation though, lets new couples take stock in their romance and avoid competing with an ex.

Children should have a respectful timeline for these changes, she says.

"Kids are usually not that excited to meet their parent's new love."