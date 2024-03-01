The Radio City Rockettes are kicking off Women's History Month the right way!

On March 1, the group shared a video of them dancing to Whitney Houston's “I Wanna Dance with Somebody" on YouTube.

The clip, which starts at the pre-chorus, shows the ladies walking to their spots on stage before they break out in unison to a choreographed number.

During the routine, the dancers did a few twists and turns on stage as the camera did a full 360-degree circle around them.

Then, at the end of the clip, they all hugged each other and looked up at a screen that said the Rockettes were celebrating Women's History Month.

"Love it!!!" one person commented

Another said, "Wow! You ladies are looking very beautiful and gorgeous!"

A third added, "Thank you for putting a smile on my face today."

The Rockettes are known for their stellar dance routines. Every year, the group performs more than 200 shows of their iconic “Christmas Spectacular” at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Before they take the stage, the ladies do a dynamic warmup that activates their legs and cores and gets the blood flowing.

Stacy Paydo, a swing dancer for the Rockettes, told TODAY in December that the routine is a "nice way" for the group to say good morning to their bodies.