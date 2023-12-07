Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox — and join us on Instagram!Anyone who has seen the Radio City Rockettes perform knows what a major physical feat it is. The dancers perform more than 200 shows of the "Christmas Spectacular" at Radio City Music Hall each year!

And just like any athlete engaging in a rigorous physical activity, warming up is key to avoiding injury and optimizing performance.

Curious what the dancers do to prepare backstage before the curtains go up? We stopped by Radio City Music Hall in New York City to find out.

Stacy Paydo, a swing dancer for the Rockettes, let us peek behind the scenes as she led some of the Rockettes through a dynamic warmup. The dancers use the exercises to activate the legs and core, get the blood flowing and stretch the muscles before a show.

This quick, but effective, routine would make a great pre-curser to any cardio activity. Try it before your next walk or run!

The Rockettes dynamic warm up