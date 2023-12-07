Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox — and join us on Instagram!Anyone who has seen the Radio City Rockettes perform knows what a major physical feat it is. The dancers perform more than 200 shows of the "Christmas Spectacular" at Radio City Music Hall each year!
And just like any athlete engaging in a rigorous physical activity, warming up is key to avoiding injury and optimizing performance.
Curious what the dancers do to prepare backstage before the curtains go up? We stopped by Radio City Music Hall in New York City to find out.
Stacy Paydo, a swing dancer for the Rockettes, let us peek behind the scenes as she led some of the Rockettes through a dynamic warmup. The dancers use the exercises to activate the legs and core, get the blood flowing and stretch the muscles before a show.
This quick, but effective, routine would make a great pre-curser to any cardio activity. Try it before your next walk or run!
The Rockettes dynamic warm up
- Walking butt kicks: Stand with your feet slightly wider than hips-width apart with a slight bend in the knees. Place your hands on your hips. Step on to the left foot while you kick the right heel up and back toward your right glute. Then step on to your right foot as you kick your left heel up and back toward your left glute. Continue alternating, stepping side to side at a walking speed.
- Running butt kicks: Perform the same exercise as above, but pick up the pace! Increase your speed from a walk to a jog by lightly hopping from side to side as you pull the opposite heel up and back toward your glute.
- Lateral shuffles: Start with your feet hips-distance apart and a slight bend in both knees. Bring both of your hands together in front of your chest and engage the abdominals. Starting with your right foot and following with your left, step twice to the right, then twice to the left. Continue alternating side to side.
- Lunges with knee lift: Turn to the right. Step forward with your right foot and sink down into a lunge, with both knees bent at a 90-degree angle. The back knee should hover right above the ground and the front knee should stay directly over the front ankle. With your weight in your front foot, lightly press off the back leg to stand tall, bringing the left knee past the midline and pulling it up toward your chest. Hold for a moment before setting the left foot down on the floor. Repeat two more times for 3 lunges total on the right side. Then, turn to your left and perform 3 walking lunges on the left side. Step forward with your left foot and sink down into a lunge, with both knees bent at a 90-degree angle. With your weight in your front foot, lightly press off the back leg to stand tall, bringing the right knee past the midline and pulling it up toward your chest. Hold for a moment before setting the left foot down on the floor. Repeat two more times for 3 lunges total on the left side.
- Hamstring scoops: Stand with your feet hips-width apart. Straighten the right leg out in front of you, setting the right heel on the ground with the right toes pointing up toward the ceiling. Then, hinge at the hips and scoop both arms down toward your foot then up toward the ceiling as you return to standing. Lightly "throw" both arms down toward the ground. Repeat on the left leg. Continue alternating.
- Soldier walks: Turn your body to the right and stand tall. Reach your left arm straight out in front of you and your right arm straight behind you at shoulder height. Spread the fingers wide with both palms facing the right. Keep your torso and gaze forward. Step forward on the right leg and swing the left leg straight up in front of you. At the same time, reach the right arm up overhead and down toward the left toes and the left arm down and back behind you. Then, step on the left foot while you swing the right leg straight up in front of you. At the same time, reach the left arm up overhead and down toward the right foot and the right arm down and back behind you. Continue alternating, being sure to engage the core and feeling the obliques work. Perform 5 reps to the right, then turn your body to the left and perform 5 reps in the other direction.