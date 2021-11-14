Taylor Swift teases surprise music video she worked on with friend Blake Lively

Taylor Swift is not done serving up new releases for her fans this week.

Following the re-release of her 2012 album “Red,” on Friday, Nov. 12, Swift debuted a self-directed short film for the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink. The new version of the album served as a catalyst for another body of work, which involves the directorial debut of her longtime friend Blake Lively.

On Sunday morning, in typical Swift fashion, the 31-year-old singer abruptly announced a new music video on Instagram and Twitter, which will debut on Monday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. ET. She shared a 10-second video clip to tease the project, which was also co-written by the pair of friends.

In the brief teaser for the video, a hand wearing a ruby red heart ring encrusted in diamonds comes into frame to grab a handful of the decorated red velvet cake before it fades to black to show the credits. All the while, the chords from Swift’s searing vault track “I Bet You Think About Me” featuring Chris Stapleton played in the background.

“SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET 🚨,” Swift captioned the announcement on Instagram. “I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

Lively shared the clip on her Instagram as well, simply captioning the teaser video, “Tomorrow. 10am ET.”

Fans naturally had a strong reaction to the news after it was announced. Though Swift’s comments are turned off on her posts, fans flooded Lively’s comments with excitement and shared their own reactions on Twitter to process the news.

“girl but i haven't even processed the short film yet,” one fan wrote on Twitter, sharing a montage clip from the short film released on Friday.

Another fan shared a hilarious photo of Swift with her hair looking disheveled, writing, “still haven't recovered from all too well.”

still haven't recovered from all too well pic.twitter.com/khIcA1aVKh — Soh⁷ (@eternaleyestell) November 14, 2021

It wouldn’t be a project from Swift if it didn’t involve an Easter egg or two to keep fans on their toes. Fans were quick to notice that the ring that appeared in the teaser video looked awfully familiar to a ring that Lively wore in an Instagram photo she posted last week wherein she sported a red dress adorned with various red jewels.

Another fan noticed that on TikTok, Swift has three songs pinned, including “All Too Well” and “I Bet You Think About Me,” leading them to speculate that a third music video for the vault track “Message In A Bottle” is coming down the line.

“okay so hear me out… taylor has 3 pinned songs on tiktok…. all too well got a short film and i bet you think about me is getting a music video… what if message in a bottle is getting something too????” the fan tweeted alongside a screenshot of the pinned songs and a meme of Swift looking shocked.

okay so hear me out… taylor has 3 pinned songs on tiktok…. all too well got a short film and i bet you think about me is getting a music video… what if message in a bottle is getting something too???? pic.twitter.com/8y1WdhFeXi — blue (@bluestdaylight) November 14, 2021

Back in March, Swift subtly name-checked Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, during her acceptance speech at the Grammys after winning album of the year for last year’s surprise album, “Folklore.”

“I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write,” she said, referring to the Hollywood power couple.

Lively and Reynolds have three young daughters together: James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

It was Swift who revealed the name of the couple’s youngest daughter in a track from “Folklore” titled “Betty.” Swift used her name, along with her siblings James and Inez, within the lyrics of the song to tell a fictional story about teenage love and heartbreak.

The “Cardigan” singer released "Red (Taylor's Version)" on Friday, Nov. 12, which included the 10-minute version of the fan favorite song “All Too Well” as well as her versions of the songs she wrote “Better Man” and “Babe,” which were ultimately performed by Little Big Town and Sugarland, respectively. The re-release also included five never-released songs from the vault, including duets with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran and Stapleton.