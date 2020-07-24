Did Taylor Swift reveal the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' 3rd child?

Taylor Swift fans are convinced she revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third child in a song on her surprise new album, "Folklore."

The Grammy winner's fans — who search for hidden messages in her songs that shed light on the real-life people they're about — flocked to Twitter Friday morning shortly after the album's midnight release. They believe one of Swift's new songs, "Betty," is about the baby Lively and Reynolds welcomed last year.

Fans of Taylor Swift, right, are convinced she revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third child in a song on her surprise new album, "Folklore." GC Images, WireImage

The clues? For starters, Swift, 30, is close pals with the "Gossip Girl" alum, 32, and her actor hubby, 43. She previously featured the voice of their 5-year-old daughter, James, on her 2018 song "Gorgeous."

This time around, "Betty" name-checks James and her little sister, Inez, 3. Fans believe the song isn't about the little girls but rather uses their names to tell a story about teenage characters. (After all, Swift told fans during a live chat ahead of the release of the album's lead single, "Cardigan," that she included three songs on "Folklore" that she calls a "Teenage Love Triangle," Bustle reports.)

"You heard the rumors from Inez / You can’t believe a word she says / Most times, but this time it was true / The worst thing that I ever did / Was what I did to you," Swift croons on "Betty."

She continues, "She said, 'James, get in, let's drive' / Those days turned into nights / Slept next to her, but / I dreamt of you all summer long."

Did we mention that Reynolds shared a photo of Swift at a piano to tease the album's release in his Instagram story?

Shortly after the album dropped, fans began speculating.

"I need to know if Betty is @blakelively and @VancityReynolds 3rd child. It can't be a coincidence that James and Inez are lyrics in the same song. I love Blake and I need to know @taylorswift13," one fan tweeted.

"Did Taylor just confirm @blakelively & @RyanReynolds third child's name?? She used, Inez, James, and BETTY?? @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #Folklore Someone confirm pleaseeeee," wrote another.

Someone else joked, "i wish i was @RyanReynolds's and @blakelively's child so i too can be sung lovingly in part of @taylorswift13's #Folklore."

Of course, Swift's die-hards have other theories, too. Lots of other theories. Some believe "Betty" is told from the singer's own point of view, and she uses the name James for herself because, as fans know, her parents named her after singer-songwriter James Taylor.

Others believe "Betty" is about Swift and her supermodel pal Karlie Kloss. They argue that James represents Swift and Betty represents Kloss, whose middle name is Elizabeth. Hmm, a stretch, but an intriguing one!

Take a listen to "Betty" in the video above and see what you think!