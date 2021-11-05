Taylor Swift announced she's giving superfans exactly what they've been asking for

Attention Swifties, mark your calendars for Nov. 12!

In addition to releasing her rerecorded "Red" album next week, Taylor Swift will also be debuting a short film for her song "All Too Well," one of her biggest hits from the 2012 album.

The 31-year-old broke the news in a 30-second Instagram video Friday that showed a car driving down a long, winding road on a crisp fall day.

"November 12. Remember it," she captioned the post.

The "Shake It Off" singer didn't share too many details about the short film, but she did reveal that she'll be co-starring in it with "Teen Wolf" star Dylan O'Brien and "Stranger Things" actor Sadie Sink. Swift played triple duty on the project and also wrote and directed it.

The pop star had previously announced the rerecorded "Red" album would feature a 10-minute version of "All Too Well," and she sent fans into a tizzy last week when she posted a video of herself looking at a vinyl copy of the rerecorded album.

The songstress also delighted her followers in September when she revealed that the album would be out one week earlier than originally planned.

Got some news that I think you’re gonna like - My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album🧣😍 🎥 🎥https://t.co/FVp6xizaOG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 30, 2021

In 2019, Swift said she planned to record her old songs after talent manager Scooter Braun's music group acquired Big Machine Records, the singer's former record label, and effectively took the rights to Swift's music.

In 2020, the pop star announced that she had started rerecording her old hits and later revealed she'd be starting with her sophomore album, "Fearless."

In April, Swift confirmed that Keith Urban would be singing on the rerecorded "Fearless" album, which was released the same month.

In addition to rerecording her older music, Swift has been quite busy during the pandemic and has released two surprise albums. In July 2020, she announced that she'd be releasing her eighth studio album, "Folklore," less than a year after her previous album, "Lover," came out.

Less than six months later, Swift surprised fans yet again and dropped another new album titled "Evermore." She described her ninth studio album as a "sister" to "Folklore," and both were released to critical acclaim.