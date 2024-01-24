Police have charged a man with stalking and harassment after he was arrested twice near Taylor Swift’s New York apartment over three days.

According to documents obtained by NBC News, 33-year-old David Crowe was spotted within the vicinity of Swift’s apartment building approximately 30 times between Nov. 25, 2023, and Jan. 22, 2024. Crowe, who is from Seattle, Washington, told a member of security on various occasions that he was there to “talk to” Swift.

More recently, Crowe’s behavior escalated to his arrest on two occasions over the course of three days.

The more recent incident involving Crowe occurred on Jan. 22 when multiple complainants approached uniformed NYPD officers on patrol for intervention. According to police documents, complainants describe Crowe as being in an “emotionally disturbed” state” and “acting erratically at the location.”

“Officers observed the male harassing multiple complainants and took him into custody without further incident,” a deputy commissioner of public information said in a statement to NBC News of the Jan. 22 incident. “No injuries were reported, and the following individual was charged.”

Days before, on Jan. 20, police responded to another 911 call regarding Crowe. At the time, the call described a disorderly person near Swift's apartment.

“Upon arrival of police to the scene, police were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location. An investigation determined that the individual had an active warrant and was taken into custody,” the deputy commissioner of public information explained.

Crowe is scheduled to appear in court on Mar. 12.

Concern for the stalking of Swift is nothing new. In 2018, the pop singer used facial recognition technology to identify and track stalkers who might potentially appear at her concerts.