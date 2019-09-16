"The Voice" always has some of the biggest names in the music business taking the stage to help the aspiring contestants. And this time, they've got one of the biggest of all coming back for a second go-round: Taylor Swift!

NBC announced the news Monday in a press release, and the show tweeted out a fun video in which coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton "figure out" who their Mega Mentor actually is. Swift retweeted it with lots of heart emojis:

In the video, Legend and Shelton are shown chatting backstage, trying to imagine who will be the new Mega Mentor.

"I know it's supposed to be a big star," says Shelton.

"I think the person's like one of the most successful people in music," muses Legend.

"That's true, but I can't be it, 'cause," says Shelton, typically modest.

"Yeah," agrees Legend. "You're already here."

That's when Swift steps out of a trailer, checking her smartphone, and walks right by with a wave.

Bingo!

There's nobody else like Taylor Swift! Trae Patton/NBC

Swift will be a familiar famous face, having been a Mega Mentor during season seven. She also performed "Me!" during the season 16 finale. This time, she'll be joining coaches Kelly Clarkson, Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Legend.

Swift will assist the coaches as they guide the artists and prepare the teams for October's Knockout Rounds. After that, she'll be giving more personalized responses to artists that survive the Knockouts, continuing to work with all four coaches.

Other mentors for season 17 include Normani (Team Kelly), Will.i.am (Team Gwen), Usher (Team Legend) and Darius Rucker (Team Blake). It's the first season without long-running coach Adam Levine, who left after 16 seasons.

We can't wait! "The Voice" returns to NBC on Sept. 23.