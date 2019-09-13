"The Voice" returns for a new season in less than two weeks, but fans of the talent competition can see the coaches together again and hear some amazing music right now.

A new clip reveals that all four season 17 coaches (Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend) recently joined forces for one amazing unplugged performance.

And they got a little help from a friend of theirs — and ours!

TODAY's very own Carson Daly, who also happens to be the host of "The Voice," grabbed his acoustic guitar and got in on the fun for a cover of Extreme's 1991 romantic rock ballad "More Than Words."

"I'm hesitant," Stefani said just before the music started. "I've never sang next to Carson on a guitar."

That earned a chuckle from Clarkson, but as soon as the first notes of the song began, the laughs were over, and everyone got serious about the casual and intimate pre-season performance.

In fact, there were a couple of truly tender moments between two of the coaches.

While Carson Daly took the stage with his "Voice" pals, two coaches couldn't take their eyes off each other. The Voice/YouTube

Real-life loves Shelton and Stefani couldn't help but channel some of their affection into the lyrics, making simple lines, like "saying I love you," really come alive.

When sharing the clip on TODAY Friday, Carson said, "It was incredible. It was very cool."

Of course, he was speaking from the perspective of being a part of it all, but his sentiment sums it up for viewers, too.

See more when "The Voice" returns to NBC with all-new episodes on Sept. 23.