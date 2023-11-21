Taylor Swift broke her sparkly boot on stage — and handled it like a pro

Taylor Swift was left standing on her tallest tiptoes after she broke a heel during an "Eras Tour" show this week.

In a fan video making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, Swift fumbles during her Nov. 20 concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and appears to pull something from her shoe and throw it aside.

In another video shared by X user @netobraaz, Swift stands on the stage with one heel of her sparkly stiletto boots entirely missing — meaning she had to balance on tiptoe as she continued her performance.

It looks like Swift didn’t just lose her heel, but the whole red sole of her Christian Louboutin boots.

In another fan photo circulating on X, Swift sits with her feet kicked up, revealing that the entire bottom of her shoe is missing, exposing the shoe’s inner structure.

There’s no doubt Swift handled the footwear mishap like a pro, and she drew comparisons to another pop culture icon famous for walking on pointed feet.

A closer look at Taylor Swift's boots, one of which broke while performing Nov. 20 in Rio de Janeiro. Getty Images

“She stands on tiptoe, with a broken heel, like a real-life Barbie,” one Swift fan account wrote on X.

“Taylor Swift (Barbie’s version),” another user wrote.

The broken piece of Swift’s shoe may have found a new home in a fan’s backpack.

One Swift fan account on X with the username @TSTheErasTour shared a photo of what appears to be someone stuffing the broken fragment of the singer’s shoe into a zipped bag.

“SOMEONE TOOK TAYLOR’S HEEL TONIGHT!” the user wrote.

The Nov. 20 show marked Swift’s final stop in Rio de Janeiro. The concert came a few days after a 23-year-old fan, Ana Clara Benevides Machado, died before Swift’s Nov. 17 show amid extreme heat in the city.

Swift shared a statement about the death of the fan, who reportedly collapsed prior to that concert and later died in a hospital.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift wrote in a handwritten message shared in her Instagram story Nov. 17. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” Swift continued. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Swift fans believe the singer was paying tribute to Machado when she performed her ballad “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” as a surprise song during her Nov. 19 show.