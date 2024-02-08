We’ve all seen — or even done — a Sylvester Stallone impression, but you’ll have a tough time topping the one done by his own wife.

The “Rocky” actor’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, has a pitch perfect impression of the star that has to be seen to be believed.

“'Yeah, Jennifer, I’m a little hungry and I want breakfast in a little bit. I’ll have eggs, pancakes,’” she said in his voice while they appeared Feb. 8 on TODAY with daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet to promote the second season of their Paramount+ reality series “The Family Stallone.”

Jennifer Flavin (right) does a better Sly than Stallone (right) does. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Flavin then poked fun at his big appetite.

“And then he tells me 10 things he wants for breakfast,” she said before launching back into her impression. “‘Just a little hungry. Just, you know, make those eggs you always make. Put some jelly, put some pancakes in there and a fruit plate.’”

Stallone didn’t want to be outdone, though, as he did a short impression of Flavin telling him to pick up some towels and asking why his food winds up all over him.

Stallone and Flavin have known each other for decades, so it makes sense that Flavin has an ear for the cadence and sound of his voice. Here’s a look back at their relationship.

When did Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin meet?

The couple first met in 1988 at a West Hollywood restaurant, according to a 1990s People magazine story about their romance. They would date for several years before Stallone called off the relationship in 1994 in a letter he sent via FedEx, Flavin said, amid rumors of an affair with fellow model Janice Dickinson.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin in 1988, the same year they met. Ron Galella / Getty Images

“He sent me a six-page handwritten letter, in pen,” she told People in 1994. “It was pretty sloppy.”

The two would eventually reconnect and would go on to have three daughters, first welcoming Sophia in 1996. They had Sistine in 1998 and Scarlet in 2001.

Stallone was previously married to Sasha Czack from 1974 to 1985 and to his “Rocky IV” and “Creed II” co-star Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987. He and Czack shared sons Sage, who died of heart disease in 2012 at age 36, and Seargeoh, 45.

When was Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s wedding?

On May 17, 1997, Stallone and Flavin tied the knot. In 2022, Stallone celebrated their 25th anniversary with a series of photos on Instagram.

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and their kids attend the 2006 "Rocky Balboa" premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Steve Granitz / WireImage

“Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated , patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!” he wrote.

Flavin also took time to acknowledge the milestone with her own photos of them on Instagram.

“Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!” she captioned the pictures. “Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together!”

A few months later, though, Flavin filed for divorce.

(From left to right): Jennifer Flavin, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Sophia Stallone and Scarlet Stallone attend "The Family Stallone" red carpet and reception on May 11, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The couple’s marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by TODAY that allege Stallone “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

“I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” Stallone told TODAY in a statement at the time.

The couple reconciled and in May 2023 they peeled back the curtain on their family life with “The Family Stallone.” The second season of that show premieres Feb. 21.