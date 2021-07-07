Sylvester Stallone, who turned 75 on Tuesday, has everything he needs in life.

“And my wonderful family is the best birthday present I could ever receive!!!” Stallone captioned an Instagram post.

In the photo, Stallone is surrounded by his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their daughters, Sophia, 24, Sistine, 23, and Scarlet, 19. The “Rocky” actor also has a son Seargeoh, 41, from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. The former couple’s eldest son, Sage, died of a heart attack at age 36 in 2012.

Sistine shared several photos of her dad, including one where they are seen puffing on cigars. She also posted footage of Stallone clad in a glittery birthday sash making a roaring sound as he blew out his birthday candles.

Recent high school graduate Scarlet treated fans to a throwback of Stallone in a kitchen rolling meatballs while smoking a cigarette. (He ditched the nasty habit decades ago.)

“happy birthday dad,” Scarlet wrote. “please don’t cook again.”

Sophia’s tribute included a video of Stallone crushing a family game of beer pong on Tuesday.

Flavin, a former model, marked the occasion with a series of pictures taken throughout their 24 year marriage.

“Happy 75th birthday my love!” Flavin, 52, wrote. “Thank you for always making me laugh and loving me so much! I love you forever.”

Stallone has said that “women rule” in his house.

“I basically just keep my mouth shut and don’t cause waves,” Stallone said during a appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2016. “It’s all women… Even the dogs they’re female and the one male’s been neutered.”

If there was any doubt that the famous tough guy has a soft side at home, he recently shared a sweet snap of the dogs casually sitting on a table watching him read newspapers.

"Nothing like reading the news with my pals…" Stallone wrote.

Related video: