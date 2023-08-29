Buckingham Palace made this edit to a ‘Suits’ script, show creator says

The creator of “Suits” — which Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, starred in for seven seasons— has tea from Buckingham Palace.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “Suits” creator Aaron Korsh spoke about the USA Network legal drama and its recent rise in popularity on Netflix. The writer and producer also gave some insight into what it was like producing the show when the former Meghan Markle's romance with Prince Harry was off to the races.

Korsh said in his interview that even though he was running the show, by the time Harry came around, Buckingham Palace was calling some of the creative shots.

Korsh recalled one particular incident in which the palace objected to a line delivered by Markle's character, Rachel Zane, who was a paralegal.

“My wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word, ‘poppycock,’” he explained. “Let’s say you wanted to do something that you knew your husband didn’t want to do, but you wanted to at least discuss it, and in just discussing it, you wouldn’t hold him to anything he said, you’d be like, ‘It’s poppycock.’”

Korsh wrote the phrase, which Markle would say, into a script but claimed that Buckingham Palace eventually requested that the writers scratch the word “poppycock” entirely.

“The royal family did not want her saying the word. They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth,” Korsh explained. “I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘c---.’”

Neither Buckingham Palace nor the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s representatives immediately responded to TODAY.com’s request for comment regarding Korsh’s interview.

According to Merriam-Webster, the term means “empty talk or writing” and has Dutch roots.

Korsh explained that while the news didn’t come directly from Markle, he did feel that “whoever it was, they didn’t like having to tell me any more than I liked having to hear it.”

Eventually, Korsh said he was able to come out of the experience with “some sympathy” for the situation, given that he wouldn’t have wanted Markle to be subjected to toxic editing either.

Earlier this month, Variety reported that “Suits” had obtained 3.7 billion minutes watched and became the most-watched acquired title.

Given the resurgence of interest in the series, the show’s executive producer, Gene Klein, spoke to TVLine in July about a possible revival.

“I’m expecting a call at some point,” Klein said, adding that he was not “aware of any serious conversations.”

“It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of.”