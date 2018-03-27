share tweet pin email

The new Broadway-bound biographical musical about Cher has finally cast one of its lead actresses!

FilmMagic, Getty Images Block will portray the living legend in Broadway's "The Cher Show."

Two-time Tony Award nominee Stephanie J. Block confirmed Tuesday on Twitter that she'll star in "The Cher Show" in the titular role.

"Thank you!! Excited AND honored," the stage and television actress wrote, sharing an announcement of the big news on Twitter.

Thank you!! Excited AND honored.ï¸ https://t.co/ngQdTLgmAo — Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) March 27, 2018

"The Cher Show," which will document the many stages of Cher's life and career beginning in her early years, will also cast two additional actresses to portray younger versions of the singer. Those roles have yet to be announced.

Block is currently seen on NBC's new high school musical drama series, "Rise," though she's most known for her stage work. She was featured in the Broadway revival of "Falsettos," which earned her a Tony nomination in 2017. Block also earned a 2013 Tony nod for her starring performance in Roundabout Theatre Company’s "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," and has appeared in other Broadway productions, including "Wicked," "Anything Goes" and "9 to 5."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Cher joins the cast of 'Mamma Mia' sequel Play Video - 0:37 Cher joins the cast of 'Mamma Mia' sequel Play Video - 0:37

"The Cher Show" is expected to open on Broadway in the fall at the Neil Simon Theatre after it makes its debut in Chicago this summer. The musical will run from June 12 through July 15 at Chicago's Oriental Theater.

Get ready to turn back time, folks. We knew Cher would find a way.