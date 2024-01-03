Stassi Schroeder reacts to learning she might be related to Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Could "Vanderpump Rules" star Stassi Schroeder and Gypsy Rose Blanchard be related?

On Instagram, Schroeder reacted to a report of her being related to Blanchard after genealogist Adina Newman, who runs the account @myfamilygenie, shared a post connecting their family history.

Newman claimed that "Stassi and Gypsy Rose are at minimum 11th cousins" in the post, with Schroeder being "10th cousins once removed" from Blanchard's late mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

In response, Schroeder commented, "Omg I’m unwell," adding crying-laughing, skull and gravestone emoji.

She also wrote, "Seriously wild. What a way to end the year."

TODAY.com has reached out to Newman for comment.

The news comes just a few days before Lifetime is set to release Blanchard's new documentary, "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" on Jan. 5.

In the doc, Blanchard opens up about the slaying of her mother in 2015, who was stabbed to death by Blanchard's then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.

Blanchard was convicted of second-degree murder for her role in plotting her mother's death and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. She was released three years early on Dec. 28 after being granted parole.

Prosecutors claimed Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, NBC News reported. According to the National Institutes of Health, MSP is a psychological disorder in which a caretaker makes someone ill or creates the illusion of them being ill.

During Blanchard’s trial, she testified that her mother made her believe she suffered from medical conditions that she did not have, including leukemia and muscular dystrophy. The Springfield News-Leader reported that Blanchard said her mother even forced her to use a wheelchair.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother, Dee Dee. Greene County Sheriff's Office

Now out of prison, Blanchard has been documenting her activities on social media.

On Dec. 29, she shared a photo of herself posing in front of a mirror and wrote, “First selfie of freedom!”