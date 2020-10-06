'Sound of Music' actor creates face masks using fabric inspired by movie

One of our favorite things is "The Sound of Music," especially the scene where governess Maria fashions playclothes for the Von Trapp children out of the curtains in her room.

And now, fans of the 1965 film can re-create that look ... in face masks!

Debbie Turner, who played Marta in "The Sound of Music," used an archive photo of herself with a superimposed mask to help sell the children's size face coverings on her website. debbieturneroriginals.com

Designer Debbie Turner, who played Marta Von Trapp in the film, has begun making masks using a pattern that will be familiar to fans of the film. She's selling several items (including masks) on her website, DebbieTurnerOriginals.com, including a headband and masquerade mask.

The site promises that throw pillows made of the fabric are "coming soon."

Kym Karath, who played Gretl in the film, tweeted an image of several of her fellow "Von Trapp" performers all masked up on Tuesday:

"Film Von Trapps wearing curtain masks. Our family wears masks, what about yours? #WearAMask #WearAMaskSaveALife #thesoundofmusic," she wrote.

The hills are alive ... with the sound of Von Trapps playing in drapery outfits, as seen in "The Sound of Music." Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

There's a downside to this exciting mask news, though: Currently Turner's website says she's sold out of the large-sized face protectors. The small size is still available for $24.99, and the extra-small ones for children are still available for $19.99, though.

In 2013, the real drapery costumes from the film sold for $1.56 million at a memorabilia auction, while a different set of the same costumes was sold in 2015, for an undisclosed sum.

Clearly, this is one popular fabric!