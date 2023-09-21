Sophie Turner found out in the media that Joe Jonas was divorcing her, court docs say

Sophie Turner found out Joe Jonas was divorcing her at the same time the public did, court documents say.

In a petition filed Sept. 21 in a New York City court calling for the immediate return of the couple's two young daughters to Turner's home in England, attorneys for the "Game of Thrones" star said she found out through the media, not Jonas, that her husband of four years had filed divorce papers.

"On or about Sept. 5, 2023, the Mother found out through the media that the Father had filed for divorce," the filing states.

A day later on Sept. 6, Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34, issued a joint statement posted to both of their Instagram accounts.

In response to Turner’s petition, a representative for Jonas said "Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce" and that the "Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children."

His rep said Jonas and Turner had a "cordial meeting" Sept. 17 that left Jonas with the impression "they reached an understanding" about a co-parenting arrangement. Less than a day later, Turner advised to take their children to the U.K. permanently and demanded their passports, Jonas' rep said.

"If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order," his rep also said.

Jonas filed for divorce on or about Sept. 1, just over two weeks after the couple had an argument on Aug. 15, according to Turner's court filing.

The breakdown of their four-year marriage "happened very suddenly," the filing states.

Turner had planned to bring their two young daughters back from New York City to England on Sept. 20 after she finished filming a television show, but that was complicated by the breakdown of their marriage, her court documents say.

She sued Jonas for "wrongful retention of two children" and called for the girls' "immediate return" to their residence in England, according to the petition.

In the court filing, Turner claims that on or about Sept. 17, she met with Jonas to discuss their separation and they reiterated a plan for the children to return to England that week. However, Jonas refused to return their passports from his possession and refused to send the children to England, the court filing alleges.