Some memorable 'Friends' props and costumes are heading to auction

If we could, we'd all want to grab a little piece of "Friends."

And starting Dec. 3, we all can! Well, at least a few of us with deep pockets — because Warner Bros. Television has paired with Prop Store to auction off many props, costumes and production materials from the beloved TV series, with proceeds going to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for young LGBTQ people.

Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Monica (Courteney Cox) were just so delighted by his interview with Soap Opera Digest. NBC

"Prop Store is thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. to auction some incredible material from all 10 seasons of 'Friends,'" Brandon Alinger, COO of Prop Store, told Deadline. "It's an honor to be able to bring some amazing original pieces to the fans, such as Joey's original Hugsy doll.

How about a dry land canoe from a classic sitcom as a gift for yourself? NBC

"We're also happy to offer detailed studio-edition reproductions, including the Holiday Armadillo costume, Central Perk couch and 10 copies of Monica's peephole door frame, straight from the Warner Bros. Props department."

"Friends" ran for 10 seasons on NBC, starting in 1994; the 25th anniversary has brought on a slew of experiential nostalgia moments for fans, from the pop-up set re-creation in New York City to several episodes being shown on the big screen.

It's that time of year for your very own holiday armadillo costume, especially one from this 2000 epsiode of "Friends"! NBC

Other props and costumes to be auctioned off include Joey's copy of Soap Opera Digest (from "The One with Joey's Interview" in 2002), Joey and Chandler's wood canoe (from "The One with the Cat" in 1997), and the outrageous holiday armadillo outfit (from "The One with the Holiday Armadillo" in 2000).

Bidding goes from Dec. 3-17, and you'll have to register to be able to bid on the site. Each item comes with a Warner Bros. Certificate of Authenticity, and fans who sign up may also win a production script. You can find all the rules and instructions here.

Soon, maybe you'll be the one with the canoe!