Should Jennifer Aniston have her own talk show? These fans think so

Jennifer Aniston may have found her next calling: talk show host! On Friday, the "Friends" actress guest-hosted "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and she seriously knocked it out of the park.

Aniston channeled her latest character, Alex Levy from "The Morning Show," and filled Ellen DeGeneres' shoes for the afternoon with ease and finesse. Her monologue laden with jokes about DeGeneres started the show off with plenty of laughs before she sat down to interview the guests for the day, including Will Ferrell.

During the episode, Aniston also sat down to chat with singer Selena Gomez about her new album, "Rare," as well as her "Friends" obsession. (Later, Gomez shared that the interview was one of her all-time favorites.)

Then, in typical "Ellen" fashion, Aniston resorted to some fright tactics to surprise some unsuspecting fans of "Friends" at Central Perk on the Warner Brothers lot.

The show's social media also shared some fun behind-the-scenes video footage, where in one clip, Aniston can be seen saying, "This is gonna be mine, Ellen."

But we weren't the only ones who thought Aniston looked right at home during her guest-spot on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Fans took to Twitter to praise the actress on her hosting skills, even suggesting that she should have a talk show of her own to join the likes of DeGeneres and Kelly Clarkson on daytime television.

"No one could have done a better job than Jennifer Aniston!" one fan wrote on Twitter, replying to a clip of Aniston sitting in the iconic white armchair. "Love her ❤️ She should have her own show!"

Another Twitter user chimed in, also on board with the idea of Aniston taking a stab at a talk show in addition to her regular television and film roles.

"Watching @TheEllenShow clips, Jennifer Aniston was a pretty good host," they wrote. "She should do her own show rather than trying to find the right vehicle for her acting talents. She is such a fun host!"

"I could very easily get used to Jennifer Aniston hosting @TheEllenShow ❤️" a fan wrote alongside a clip of Aniston questioning which fan said that Ross was their favorite "Friends" character instead of Rachel.

We could get used to that idea, too!