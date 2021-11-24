Selena Gomez just earned her 1st Grammy nomination 

Selena Gomez and her fans are celebrating a career milestone.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that Gomez’s album "Revelación," her first record that features music prominently sung in Spanish, is nominated for best Latin pop album at the 64th Grammy Awards.

The nomination marks the "Only Murders in the Building" star’s first recognition by the Recording Academy.

She is up against fellow musicians Pablo Alborán, Paula Arenas, Ricardo Arjona, Camilo and Alex Cuba in the stacked category.

Gomez dropped "Revelación," which is labeled as an EP, in March following the release of her lead single "De Una Vez."

The track recently earned the pop star her first nomination at the 22nd Latin Grammy Awards. "De Una Vez," was nominated in the best short-form music video category, but, ultimately, Marc Anthony walked away with the golden gramophone for his song "Un Amor Eterno."

Selenators took to Twitter to congratulate the singer for the major achievement.

"Selena is now officially a Grammy Nominee, We're so happy and proud for you," one fan wrote.

Another referenced a 2011 tweet where Gomez initially teased the idea of a Spanish record.

"So who's gonna tell 19 year old selena gomez that this spanish record will be nominated for a grammy?" the fan asked.

Many Selenators were quick to point out how hard the musician has worked for years to achieve this goal. Gomez has released four EPs and three solo studio albums, her most recent being 2020's "Rare."

"selena gomez proved so many people wrong with revelación, she got critical acclaim and now a long overdue grammy nomination," one fan tweeted. "she's been making quality music for so long she really deserved this sm."

Before "Revelación" was released, Gomez spoke to Vogue and admitted that she was not sure if she wanted to continue making music.

"It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously," she shared at the time. "I've had moments where I've been like, 'What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?'"

She added, "I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."

Hopefully, this achievement makes her change her mind.

Gomez and fans will have to wait until Jan. 31, 2022 to see if she wins the prestigious award.

Other musicians who will be celebrated that night include Jon Batiste, who leads the pack with 11 nominations, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

The live ceremony will be broadcast on CBS and also available to stream on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET.