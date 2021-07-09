See Katie Couric's daughter channel Madonna for pre-wedding '80s night

Katie Couric and her daughter traveled back in time to the 1980s.

The former TODAY co-anchor's older child, Ellie Monahan, asked friends and family members to dress like their favorite '80s celebs for a bash just before her Fourth of July wedding to Mark Dobrosky.

Monahan, 29, costumed herself as Madonna in a white wedding dress and lace hair bow while her groom wore an absurdly large suit to look like former Talking Heads singer David Byrne.

Couric, 64, shared photos from the party Friday on Instagram, writing, "80s night, baby! Every single person BROUGHT it with bitchin and tubular costumes. It was the perfect way to kickoff the weekend."

Couric shared images of dozens of guests dressed up for the party. katiecouric/Instagram

The veteran TV journalist gushed over how Monahan and Dobrosky "crushed" their looks. The groom's parents, she added, "danced all night" while Monahan's godmother, Wendy, "took it to the next level" by bringing along a ThighMaster.

Couric dressed as hit-maker Cyndi Lauper for the bash — and even sang along with the night's '80s tribute band, Rubix Kube — while her husband, John Molner, "curated his George Michael outfit for weeks" only to learn his brother David had the same idea.

Couric's daughter, Ellie Monahan and her groom-to-be, Mark Dobrosky, posed with costumed kids at the party, which took place during their wedding weekend. katiecouric/Instagram

She included photos, both in her gallery and her Instagram stories, of dozens more guests dressed as pop star Billy Idol, fitness guru Richard Simmons and more celebrities from the age of MTV.

Couric's party post came just days after she shared images from the bride and groom's wedding on Instagram.

In one post, she revealed that Monahan honored her late father, Jay Monahan, by walking down the aisle — by herself — to one of his favorite songs, the "Ashokan Farewell," an American folk composition played by composer Jay Ungar and his family band.

"Jay Monahan loved that song, which was used in Ken Burn’s series on the Civil War, so it was a way to honor him," Couric wrote of her first husband, who died of colon cancer in 1998 at age 42.

"Yes, I cried the whole time," she added. "Most of the people there did."

Couric previously revealed in a February 2019 Instagram post that when Dobrosky told her he wanted to propose to her daughter, she gave him a ring she had received from Monahan.

"OMG ... Ellie and Mark are engaged! OMG ... And she’s wearing the ring her Dad gave to me," Couric gushed alongside a photo of the engaged couple. She added a few sweet hashtags, including #jaywouldbesoproud.