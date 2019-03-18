Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 18, 2019, 3:29 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Katie Couric is over the moon about her eldest daughter's engagement — so much so that she joked she'll be bringing out her inner ogre in honor of her family's newest addition!

“I’m going to be a monster-in-law!” the former TODAY anchor said Monday about the recent engagement of daughter Ellie Monahan, 27.

Monahan’s boyfriend, Mark Dobrosky, proposed last month using the engagement ring that Couric received from her late husband, Jay Monahan.

“I’m so excited, and she’s so happy,” Couric said during the 3rd hour of TODAY. “She’s going to be a beautiful bride.”

Katie Couric and her newly-engaged daughter Ellie Monahan. Getty Images

Couric announced the exciting news in an Instagram post that included a photo of the happy couple.

Asked Monday what she thought about her daughter’s new fiancé, Couric gushed her approval.

“We love him, and, most importantly, she loves him and he loves her,” she said.

Couric returned to TODAY to raise awareness about colon cancer and the importance of early detection screening as part of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Couric’s first husband died from colon cancer on Jan. 24, 1998, when he was 42. In addition to Ellie, the couple also had another daughter, Carrie.

Couric said she thinks about how “unfair” it is her husband never got to watch his girls grow up “and see the magnificent people they’ve become.”

“I think he would be so proud of them,” she said.

Couric started raising awareness about colon cancer shortly after she lost her husband. In 2000, she famously underwent a live colonoscopy on TODAY to encourage more people to get screened.