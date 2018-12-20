Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme, is following in her famous mom's footsteps — literally!

The 10-year-old girl plays a tiny version of Lopez — expertly mimicking her mom's dance moves and her fashion sense — in the official video for the star's empowering new single, "Limitless."

Though her character is a kind of mini-me in the clip, little Emme manages to shine all on her own — and to help send a powerful message about women celebrating their strength and resilience.

Jennifer Lopez, right, and her daughter, Emme, 10, dress and dance alike in the powerful new video for "Limitless." YouTube

"I told myself I had to be a different someone / In order to win at a war I had already won / Yeah, I'd given up on the saying 'I'll never give up' / But look at me now/Yeah, look at me, I'm limitless," Lopez, 49, sings in the song's inspirational lyrics.

The danceable tune is featured on the soundtrack for Lopez's new romantic comedy, "Second Act," which premiered last week in New York City.

During a recent visit to "The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Lopez revealed she directed the "Limitless" video, and was blown away by Emme's performance.

"She was so amazing and I was so proud. I forgot that I was directing my first video, it was all about her," she gushed. "And when you see the video, it's so empowering for, just to see her doing this, but, like, for women."

This weekend, Lopez sits down for a interview with Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist, where she opens up about how Emme's dad, singer Marc Anthony, helped boost her self-esteem while the two were married.

"When I was married to Marc, he really helped me with my confidence. When he saw where I suffered, he'd say, 'You're a great singer. Don't ever let anybody tell you you're not a great singer,'" she shared, adding, "And, I respected him so much because I consider him one of the best singers of all time."

Watch a preview from Lopez's Sunday TODAY interview in the video above!