Jennifer Lopez doesn't just make a fashion statement. She makes a full-on fashion speech.

On Wednesday night, the musician-actor phenomenon, 49, appeared on the red carpet for her new film, "Second Act" in a breathtaking hot pink gown and extended, full tulle train that sent everyone into a complete tizzy.

Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens at the New York City premiere of "Second Act" on December 12.

Take that, Priyanka Chopra and your five-person-carrying bridal train.

That train! Getty Images

Lopez's dramatic gown, created by Giambattista Valli, came paired with silver Jimmy Choo platform heels, a rectangular metal Choo clutch and hanging diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings, topped off by a topknot hair bun.

Could anyone carry this off like J.Lo? Getty Images

The look was all short and ruffly up front and long, extended joy behind. We don't have an exact length of the train, but since Lopez is 5-foot-5-inches, you can probably make a few guesses yourself.

Here she is in the limo, heading to the event with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez:

And Rodriguez' face says she's totally scored a grand slam home run:

Finally, Lopez and the dress arrives at the event to stunned "wooo!" sounds from the paparazzi:

While out promoting her film, Lopez has reasserted her fashion dominance with multiple outfits, pairing glitter and form-fitting whites with winter warmth in the form of full-length, fur-lined coats.

But Lopez has been dazzling us with her outfits for years, from her iconic Versace plunging green gown (worn at the 2000 Grammys) to a cutout sheer black dress by Bao Tranchi worn at her 2015 46th birthday party to this amazing "how will it stay on" barely-there Valentino green gown for a cover story in December's InStyle.

Lopez wearing Versace at the 2000 Grammy Awards, in a dress that became truly iconic. Getty Images

It almost goes without saying that she's in probably the best shape of her life, looking as good in her recent outfits as she did when she first wowed us at the Grammys. We can't wait to see what look she comes up with next!