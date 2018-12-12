Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about how much her and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's kids adore each other. In fact, the singer and actress says, the whole gang is one big happy — blended — family.

“Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends,” the star told People magazine in this week's cover story.

Alex Rodriguez Jennifer Lopez are thrilled their four children consider each other "bonus" siblings. Andy Kropa / AP

Lopez, 49, who has 10-year-old twins, Emme and Max, from her marriage to Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez, who has daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, took great care with the introductions — and were thrilled when everyone hit it off.

“I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away," Lopez revealed. "(It was) ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice’.”

Rodriguez, 43, believes the harmony has helped strengthen the couple's bond. "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative," he told the magazine.

In October, the former New York Yankee slugger demonstrated how tight-knit he is with Lopez's kids when all three surprised the singer onstage during the last night of her Las Vegas residency. Lopez burst into joyful tears at the sweet sight of the trio.

Just last month, in honor of Thanksgiving, Rodriguez shared a sweet photo of the family all together. "Thankful for mornings like this with the ones I love most," he wrote on Instagram. "I am truly blessed."

The couple's romance has been going on for two years now, and to hear Lopez tell it, things just keep getting better and better.

"We love each other and we love our life together,” she told People. “The exciting part of our love is that we’re both very aware of how lucky we are to have found each other.”