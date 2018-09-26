Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

J. Lo and Milo Ventimiglia get steamy in new 'Second Act' trailer — watch it now

The two stars join forces for one sexy scene.
by Gina Vivinetto / / Source: TODAY

Jennifer Lopez and Milo Ventimiglia play a couple in the upcoming rom-com "Second Act," but fans have seen precious little footage of them together — until now.

Lopez took to Twitter late Tuesday to share a new trailer for the movie that's literally steamy. The sexy 30-second clip finds Ventimiglia surprising Lopez in the shower.

The trailer opens with Ventimiglia, who plays Trey, dressed in a sleeveless undershirt, pulling back a shower curtain to offer Lopez's character, Maya, a sandwich with a candle burning in it. A birthday surprise?

The surprise gets sexier when the "This Is Us" actor asks, "You want some?"

"Yeah, when I get out of the shower, babe," Lopez replies, referring to the sandwich.

"I wasn't talking about that," Ventimiglia purrs as he steps into the shower, fully clothed, and grabs a smooch.

The short trailer then gives fans more exciting glimpses from "Second Act," which revolves around Maya, a frustrated big-box store employee (that's Lopez) who dreams of taking on Madison Avenue.

After her friend and co-worker Joan (played by Lopez's real-life BFF Leah Remini) taps a computer whiz to create a fake resume and online presence for Maya, she's transformed into a Wharton business school grad (who can even speak Mandarin!) who lands a high-powered consulting job.

In June, Lopez opened up about how excited she was to have Ventimiglia play her love interest, telling "People," "I'm a huge fan of 'This is Us."

"He brings such depth to everything he does, and he was our first and only choice for Trey. I loved every second working with him," Lopez added. "Besides being an incredible actor, he’s a great person."

"Second Act" opens in theaters on Dec. 14 — and we can't wait!

