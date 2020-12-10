Watch Scotty McCreery surprise fans with serenade at their wedding rehearsal

Scotty McCreery helped one couple walk down the aisle with the surprise of a lifetime.

The “American Idol” champ, 27, performed at the rehearsal dinner for Lucas Cubic and his wife, Emily, the night before they got married in a performance that Lucas arranged without his better half's knowledge and after they had to scrap their wedding plans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lucas, an Air Force veteran, and Emily, a volunteer firefighter, struck up a long-distance relationship after they were introduced by Lucas’ brother while Lucas was stationed in New Mexico and Emily was in West Virginia.

“After my first trip home here, I pretty much knew this was the girl that I wanted to marry,” Lucas told TODAY.

The couple enjoyed a McCreery concert on one of their first dates and they especially connected with his song “This Is It.”

“It was a perfect song for us and the way I felt for her,” he said.

About a year later, they got engaged. Their wedding plans hit a glitch, though, because of the coronavirus and they had to slash over 100 people from their guest list.

Hoping to perk up Emily, Lucas sent an email to McCreery, explaining what they had been through. The message resonated with the singer, who replied.

McCreery, who himself has been married for two years, was so moved, that he agreed to sing “This Is It,” which is their wedding song, at their rehearsal dinner over a video call.

“The fact that Scotty is even on board with this just blows my mind,” Lucas said beforehand.

“I walk in and I just see, you know, Scotty McCreery on this computer screen and I was like this actually isn’t happening,” Emily said.

“That song, it means so much to us. Every single word is like a story for how our relationship has gone and where it’s going to,” she added.

Emily said having McCreery play a part in their wedding helped cope with the disappointment from having to alter their wedding plans.

“It was just a huge shock to see Scotty up there and just the stress that we went into planning this wedding and then to see him take time out of his day to sing us a song, it just made it a lot easier for us,” she told TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in a joint interview with McCreery Thursday while she and Lucas were on their honeymoon in the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.

“Obviously, just an amazing couple and the fact that one of my songs means so much to y’all is incredible," McCreery said.

"As a military vet, volunteer firefighter, they’ve done so much for us already. This is the least that I could do, so congratulations y’all and thank you for letting me play a little small part in your big day,” McCreery said.