'American Idol' winner Scotty McCreery is married! See pic of the scenic ceremony

"American Idol" winner and country star Scotty McCreery married long-term sweetheart Gabi Dugal in North Carolina on Saturday.

A member of Dugal's side of the family posted a photo of the happy couple beaming in front of a beautiful landscape:

Look at her classic V-neck gown with sparkling embellishments!

In reply to the post, the country star tweeted that it was "an awesome day" and that he's "so pumped" to be part of the family.

The fact that the wedding took place amid mountains was so fitting for the couple. The “This Is It” singer proposed to Dugal back in September of last year during a hike on a trail near Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina.

McCreery and Dugal, both 24, had been dating for six years and have known each other since they were kids.

“I support her dreams and she supports mine,” McCreery said of his wife in an interview with People.

He also revealed that in addition to being his love and support, she is also his “humbler” reminding the successful musician to do mundane chores such as take out the trash.

Dugal, who is a nurse at Duke University Hospital, apparently gave a nod to her Louisiana roots at the reception as guests dined on Cajun dishes. She chose a black, white and gold color scheme for the wedding, People reports, which was also echoed at her bridal shower back in April.

McCreery won season 10 of American idol and his debut album, "Clear As Day," went platinum. His most recent album, "Seasons Change," was released this past March and features the single, “This Is It,” which was inspired by his proposal to his love.

McCreery says that Dugal cried the first time she heard the tune. We’re sure there are many more emotional moments in store for this duo.

Congratulations to the happy couple!