Happy birthday, Savannah!

TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie celebrated her 52nd birthday Dec. 27 and was met with well wishes from her co-anchors.

Hoda Kotb, who co-anchors TODAY beside Savannah every morning in Studio 1A, shared a silly picture of the duo in a fake taxi cab holding up stick signs.

“Let’s ride b-day girl!” she wrote.

TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager posted a series of shots featuring the two of them doing life together. In the first image, Savannah and Jenna are smiling on the TODAY Plaza, microphones in hand.

“Happiest birthday @savannahguthrie!!!!” Jenna wrote.

@jennabhagerv via Instgram

The subsequent picture is a sweet shot of the two in a hospital bed holding Jenna’s son Hal after he was born. She wrote, “It is fun raising babies with you!”

Savannah shares daughter Vale, 9, and son Charley, 7, with husband Mike Feldman. Meanwhile, Jenna and husband Henry Hager have three kids: daughters Mila, 10, Poppy, 7, and son Hal, 4.

@jennabhagerv via Instgram

Jenna also included a mirror selfie of the two of them in wigs and makeup with the caption, “And dressing up in costume!”

@jennabhagerv via Instgram

In another slide, Jenna shared a picture of Savannah at the American Girl Doll restaurant. The birthday girl smiles at the camera while holding a doll in a high chair beside a glass of white wine.

Jenna wrote, “And going to American girl restaurant??!”

@jennabhagerv via Instgram

TODAY weekend host Laura Jarrett, who filled in anchoring the show Wednesday morning, wished Savannah a happy birthday on her Instagram story and shared a sweet moment with a fan.

In the video shared to TODAY’s Jacob Soboroff’s Instagram page, a family was spotted wearing bright sweatshirts with a picture of Savannah and Hoda. Across their chests read the words, “I travelled 2,800 miles to see Hoda and Savannah.”

Although both Hoda and Savannah happened to be on vacation the day the family arrived, they were good sports, wishing Savannah a happy birthday on screen.

Hoda shared a picture of one of the family members to her Instagram, writing, “Oh no!! So sorry we missed you! Thank you for coming! The sweatshirt is next level!” with a red heart emoji.

On Dec. 21, Hoda and Craig Melvin wished Savannah a happy early birthday before Christmas festivities took over, to which she seemed pleasantly surprised.

She said, “There’s a whole meme, ‘All I want for Christmas is for someone to remember my December birthday.’ Thank you. Thank you so much.”