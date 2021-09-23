Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on ‘SATC’ co-star Willie Garson’s death

Sarah Jessica Parker is having trouble coming to grips with the death of “Sex and the City” co-star Willie Garson.

Parker addressed his death in an Instagram post by co-star Chris Noth, who shared a photo of Garson and Parker.

“Thank you dearest Chris. I’m not ready yet. Xxx,” she wrote Wednesday in the comments, a sentiment that has earned more than 9,000 likes. Parker has not formally discussed Garson’s death in an interview or social media post of her own.

Garson, who left behind son Nathen, played Stanford Blatch, the gay best friend of Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw on “Sex and the City.” He has been mourned by the show’s cast, with Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall among those remembering him.

“Willie is beloved by our entire community,” Davis wrote. “He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him.”

“So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him,” Nixon wrote. “He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always.”

“Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo,” Cattrall wrote.

Garson appeared in nearly 30 episodes of the show and reprised the role of Stanford in both “Sex and the City” movies. He was also scheduled to star in HBO’s upcoming reboot of the series “And Just Like That...”