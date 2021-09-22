'Sex and the City' star Willie Garson dies at 57

Actor Willie Garson of "Sex and the City" fame has died at the age of 57.

For years, Garson portrayed Sarah Jessica Parker's male best friend, Stanford Blatch aka "Stanny." He was in nearly 30 episodes and both "Sex and the City" films. He was also slated to appear in the HBO reboot of the series, "And Just Like That."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" at the Lyceum Theater on July 24, 2021 in New York City. James Devaney / GC Images

Mario Cantone, who played Garson's on-screen 'SATC' husband Anthony Marentino, said he was "devastated" in a post following Garson's death on Tuesday.

"I couldn't have had a more brilliant TV partner. I'm devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness," Cantone wrote. "Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest …I love you."

While the original "Sex and the City" series wrapped in 2004, Garson continued acting in shows like "White Collar" and "Hawaii Five-O." He also was in several films.

"Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe," the "And Just Like That" Instagram account posted confirming the news. "He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

His adopted son, Nathen, also shared a tribute to his late dad.

"I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own."

He added that he will love Garson "more than you will ever know."

Garson from the film "The Polka King" poses for a portrait in the WireImage Portrait Studio during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22, 2017 in Park City, Utah. Jeff Vespa / WireImage

"You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared (your) love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it."

Garson's final tweet, posted on Sept. 4, shared a similar message of peace.

"BE KIND TO EACH OTHER," he wrote in caps. "......ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS."

