Robin Williams' daughter opens up about pain she experiences this time of year

share tweet pin email

Robin Williams' daughter, Zelda Williams, is opening up about the heartbreak she experiences around this time every year.

The 28-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her late dad, and got candid about how painful it is to honor both the comedian's birthday, July 21, and the anniversary of his death, Aug. 11.

"It’s that time of year again. Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them," Williams wrote.

The actress, whose own birthday is July 31, explained she'll be taking a social media break to focus on her well-being.

"These weeks are the hardest for me, and thus, you’ll see me a lot less, if at all. For all the internet’s good intentions in expressing to me their fondness for dad, it’s very overwhelming to have strangers need me to know how much they cared for him right now. It’s harder still to be expected to reach back," she wrote.

Williams went on to thank fans for cherishing the work and the memory of her dad, who died by suicide in 2014 at age 63.

"Thank you for supporting him and his life’s work. Thank you for missing him. I do too," she wrote.

The actress also shared suggestions for ways fans might honor her dad, including volunteering at local homeless shelters and creating homeless aid backpacks. "Give one in his name. He’d have loved that," she wrote.

"Mostly, try to spread some laughter and kindness around," she shared. "And creatively swear a lot. Every time you do, somewhere out there in our vast weird universe, he’s giggling with you ... or giving a particularly fat bumblebee its wings."

Williams then signed off with a special message for her father: "Happy early birthday, Poppo. Miss you every day, but especially these ones."

Editor's note: If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, anytime.