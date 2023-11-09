IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop TODAY Savings: Save at over 40,000 stores with our coupon extension

Country singer Priscilla Block dresses as a traffic cone at the CMA Awards

The singer is up for New Female Artist of the Year, maybe her latest look is a word of caution to those in the running.
By Alex Portée

It's a "Block" party at the CMAs.

Singer Priscilla Block could have stopped traffic with her latest look — despite the fact that it's not entirely unusual to spot unconventional wear at a black-tie event like the CMA Awards.

The awards show is for country music, after all, and on Nov. 8 at the 57th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, the red carpet was in no short supply of bolo neckties, cowboy boots and 10-gallon hats spread throughout the stream of sequined gowns and tuxedos.

Still, no one appeared to stop the show quite like the 28-year-old.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Priscilla Block at the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Nov. 8, 2023. Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

The "Just About Over You" singer showed up on the red carpet dressed in what seemed to be a two-piece traffic officer's uniform and a traffic cone as an accessory.

Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Block hinted at her look with a post shared to her Instagram stories that made a play on her name with the word "Blockparty."

In a separate post shared to her Instagram page, Block posed with her outfit and captioned the post, "Told y’all you weren’t ready @cma let’s do it ⚠️."

The response to her look in the comments section of the post was loud and supportive.

"Need to find you a construction cone purse asap," one user commented.

"You are beyond gorgeous!!" another fan wrote.

"Geez @priscillablock," another commenter replied to the post. "Is there any colour you don’t suit?"

Block was nominated for New Female Artist of the Year at the CMAs this year.

Alex Portée

Alex Portée is a senior trending reporter at TODAY Digital and is based in Los Angeles. She has previously published food and culture pieces for Vogue, New York Magazine, Netflix Queue and more.