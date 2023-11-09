Country singer Priscilla Block dresses as a traffic cone at the CMA Awards

It's a "Block" party at the CMAs.

Singer Priscilla Block could have stopped traffic with her latest look — despite the fact that it's not entirely unusual to spot unconventional wear at a black-tie event like the CMA Awards.

The awards show is for country music, after all, and on Nov. 8 at the 57th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, the red carpet was in no short supply of bolo neckties, cowboy boots and 10-gallon hats spread throughout the stream of sequined gowns and tuxedos.

Still, no one appeared to stop the show quite like the 28-year-old.

Priscilla Block at the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Nov. 8, 2023. Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

The "Just About Over You" singer showed up on the red carpet dressed in what seemed to be a two-piece traffic officer's uniform and a traffic cone as an accessory.

Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Block hinted at her look with a post shared to her Instagram stories that made a play on her name with the word "Blockparty."

In a separate post shared to her Instagram page, Block posed with her outfit and captioned the post, "Told y’all you weren’t ready @cma let’s do it ⚠️."

The response to her look in the comments section of the post was loud and supportive.

"Need to find you a construction cone purse asap," one user commented.

"You are beyond gorgeous!!" another fan wrote.

"Geez @priscillablock," another commenter replied to the post. "Is there any colour you don’t suit?"

Block was nominated for New Female Artist of the Year at the CMAs this year.