Country singer Priscilla Block dresses as a traffic cone at the CMA Awards

It's a "Block" party at the CMAs.
Singer Priscilla Block could have stopped traffic with her latest look — despite the fact that it's not entirely unusual to spot unconventional wear at a black-tie event like the CMA Awards.
The awards show is for country music, after all, and on Nov. 8 at the 57th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, the red carpet was in no short supply of bolo neckties, cowboy boots and 10-gallon hats spread throughout the stream of sequined gowns and tuxedos.
Still, no one appeared to stop the show quite like the 28-year-old.
The "Just About Over You" singer showed up on the red carpet dressed in what seemed to be a two-piece traffic officer's uniform and a traffic cone as an accessory.
Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Block hinted at her look with a post shared to her Instagram stories that made a play on her name with the word "Blockparty."
In a separate post shared to her Instagram page, Block posed with her outfit and captioned the post, "Told y’all you weren’t ready @cma let’s do it ⚠️."
The response to her look in the comments section of the post was loud and supportive.
"Need to find you a construction cone purse asap," one user commented.
"You are beyond gorgeous!!" another fan wrote.
"Geez @priscillablock," another commenter replied to the post. "Is there any colour you don’t suit?"
Block was nominated for New Female Artist of the Year at the CMAs this year.