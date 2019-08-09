"Words have the power to inspire," say Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, which is why the royal couple will now use their social media platform to share the ones that move them most.

The new parents took to their official Instagram account Friday afternoon to say they plan to share some of their favorite quotes — "from members of the public to public figures, from teachers and students to young leaders."

They began by sharing a particularly touching one from Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.

"Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you," the quote reads.

This new effort by Harry and Meghan is in line with the couple's ongoing mission to spotlight empowering and important voices. (Not to mention any real Instagram user simply can't resist an inspirational quote!)

On July 31, after Harry and Meghan suddenly unfollowed everybody on Instagram, the duke and duchess explained in a separate post that it was part of that charge.

"Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large," they wrote to their followers.

Those whom they follow for the month of August include Pawsitive Change Prison Program, which pairs incarcerated men with rescue dogs, and BlinkNow Foundation, which supports education for children in Nepal. Organizations such as these are also in line with Meghan's four patronages, which allow royals to work with various charities.

We can all look out for more voices to be added to Harry and Meghan's growing list.