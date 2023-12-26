Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis bring the holiday cheer in an adorable new photo of the royal siblings together.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, released a new black-and-white shot of their three children showing off their smiles on Christmas. The three kids are sitting on a bench, with Charlotte in the middle as she wraps her arms around her two brothers.

(From left) Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George shared some holiday cheer in a new photo released by their parents, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Josh Shinner / Kensington Palace

"Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours!" the royal couple wrote on Instagram.

George, 10, and Charlotte, 8, are wearing their white button-down shirts with jeans, while Louis, 5, is looking laid back in a pair of shorts to go with his white shirt. It's a relatively subdued look for Louis, who usually loves to ham it up for the cameras.

There also appears to be a clear star of the photo.

"Charlotte looks so smart in her shirt & jeans," one person commented on Instagram.

"Charlotte rocks!" another wrote.

"Princess Charlotte is definitely in control of them boys ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Merry Christmas to your wonderful family xxx," another commented.

The three siblings were also seen joining their parents on Dec. 25 for a traditional Christmas Day mass at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk.

Charlotte was holding her mother's hand, while Louis held his father's hand.

The newly released portrait of the children appears to be from the same photo shoot that resulted in this year's Christmas card, released by William and the former Kate Middleton.

The Christmas card is also a black-and-white photo of the family shot by photographer Josh Shinner. The royal couple joined their children in the shot, also wearing white button-down shirts.