Vanessa Bryant writes message to Kobe on their anniversary: 'I love you forever, baby'

Vanessa Bryant continues to express her never-ending love for her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

On Monday, the mother of four honored their wedding anniversary by sharing a sweet throwback photo on Instagram of her being carried by the basketball superstar.

“I love you forever, baby. Happy Anniversary @kobebryant #21,” Vanessa Bryant, 39, wrote in the caption along with two heart emoji.

Fans and celebrity friends like Kerry Washington and Khloe Kardashian responded with heart emoji and kind messages in the comments.

Daughter Natalia Bryant, 19, reposted the heartwarming photo on her Instagram story as well.

Last week, the philanthropist, who frequently celebrates the former Laker on social media, uploaded a video on Instagram that included a few of their romantic red carpet moments throughout the years.

Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The video also featured shots of the couple holding Natalia Bryant as a child. The photos then shifted to show the 19-year-old model as she is today.

“This trend is so cute,” Vanessa Bryant said in the caption before tagging her daughter.

She added, “Such great memories.”

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant tied the knot in 2001. They shared four daughters together: Natalia, 19; Gianna, who died at age 13 in a helicopter crash with her father and seven other people in January 2020; Bianka, 5; and Capri, who will turn 3 in June.

Last year marked the couple’s 20th wedding anniversary. Vanessa Bryant posted multiple social media posts in honor of the meaningful day.

In one of the clips she uploaded, Kobe Bryant gushed about their relationship and said, “It’s fun, we have a good time together. I love her tremendously, but we’re best friends, too. It’s a blessing.”

Vanessa Bryant captioned the video, “I love you for now, forever and for always @kobebryant.”

In March 2021, Vanessa Bryant spoke about the “unimaginable” pain she has endured since losing her husband and daughter.

“You just have to get up and push forward,” she explained to People at the time. “Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that’s what I do.”