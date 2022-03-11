IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Vanessa Bryant welcomes new pup to the family after death of their beloved dog

"My girls are happy," Bryant said about the newest addition to the family.
Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters have welcomed a new German Shepherd named Loki to the family.
By Scott Stump

There's an adorable new addition to the Bryant family!

Vanessa Bryant shared on Instagram Thursday that she and her daughters have welcomed a new dog, a black German Shepherd named Loki, into their household.

"My girls are happy. ❤️ Big Boy~ Loki 🐕 #GermanShepard," Bryant wrote.

The widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant shared photos of the new dog alongside her three smiling daughters, Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2.

The new addition comes a month Bryant shared that their family dog Crucio had died.

"We love you, Crucio," Bryant wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of the dog. "Thank you for everything sweet boy. Thank you for watching over us. We’re going to miss you. #GoodBoy #RestEasy ❤️💔"

The Bryants are definitely a dog family as Vanessa also shared on Instagram in 2020 that they added a French bulldog named Bobby.

