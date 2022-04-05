Hailey Bieber responds to pregnancy rumors on social media

Hailey Bieber is setting the record straight.

The 25-year-old model shut down rumors that she was pregnant with husband Justin Bieber's baby when she responded to an Instagram post by RadarOnline on Monday.

The gossip site shared a photo of Hailey and Justin on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys and said that fans were speculating that Hailey was pregnant after she wore a white Saint Laurent gown to the event.

"The model was a vision on Sunday wearing a white #SaintLaurent gown while joined by her husband, #JustinBieber, for the star-studded ceremony, and some fans felt it was a carefully-crafted style choice," RadarOnline captioned the post, mentioning that Hailey might've had "what appeared to be a 'baby bump.'"

However, she said that wasn't the case.

"I’m not pregnant leave me alone," Hailey wrote in the comment section.

radaronline/ Instagram

Hailey's response has received thousands of likes since she posted it, and fans quickly backed her up.

"Leave her alone!!!!" one person wrote.

Another said, "Stop speculating on people's bodies."

A third added, "Literally NOBODY said she was pregnant besides y'all."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Hailey told WSJ. Magazine in January 2022 that she and Justin "definitely" wouldn't become parents this year because of how busy they both are. But she says they might try in the "next couple of years," addressing that a timeline is impossible to predict.

"There's a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take," she said during her interview with WSJ. Magazine.

She also discussed the pressure women often experience right after getting married to have kids.

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby," Hailey continued. "Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

Justin is also very supportive of Hailey's decision to wait to start a family, which he expressed in December 2020 during appearance on "The Ellen Degeneres Show."

"I‘m going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out," the "Peaches" singer said. "I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”