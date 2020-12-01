Justin Bieber explains why he and wife Hailey are waiting to have kids

Justin Bieber says he and his wife, Hailey Bieber, aren’t in any rush to expand their family.

The “Lonely” singer, 26, stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and opened up their plans for having kids one day.

"I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he said. “I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

He added that he thinks Hailey, 24, also “wants to have a few” someday.

When DeGeneres asked him what the “hold up” is on starting a family, he said they’re just waiting for the right time.

"There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” he said. “And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK."

The singer also revealed that while his chest and arms are covered with tattoos, he is saving his back for tattoos of his kids. DeGeneres had a helpful suggestion for a future family-themed design.

“So you’ll do like a family portrait of all of you sitting in front of a fireplace, you and Hailey and the kids,” she said. “That would be great. Like, framed. You should actually do a tattoo and make it look like it’s in a frame.”

“OK,” he answered. “I’ll do that for you.”

The Biebers technically tied the knot in 2018 in a courthouse ceremony, but they followed that up with a larger wedding celebration with loved ones in September 2019.

On the one-year anniversary of that special day, the “Holy” singer shared a sweet love note to his wife on Instagram.

“Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man!” he wrote, alongside a black-and-white photo from their second wedding.

"I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be," he continued. "My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!!"