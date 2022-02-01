Hailey Bieber explains why she’s not ready to have kids just yet

Hailey and Justin Bieber are waiting to expand their family.

The model opened up about initially wanting to have children “super young” before recently changing her mind in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Tuesday.

She told the publication that she is not ready to have kids yet and added, “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.”

Hailey Bieber confirmed that the couple “definitely” wouldn’t become parents in 2022 because they have a “hectic” year ahead of them.

This month, Justin Bieber, 27, will kick off his worldwide “Justice” tour, named after his studio album from last year. The tour will last until March 2023 and Hailey Bieber shared with the WSJ that she plans to join him on the road for the first time. She will also focus on the launch of Rhode, her new skin-care brand, this year.

Addressing the societal pressure to have children, Hailey Bieber said, “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby.” Instead, Hailey Bieber wants to prioritize growing her business right now.

“I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young,” she explained. “Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

The musician echoed his wife’s sentiment when he appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” back in 2020. He spoke about the pair not being in a rush to add to their family.

“I’m going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he said at the time. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

He continued, “There’s not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s OK.”

The entrepreneur celebrated her 25th birthday in November. Her husband posted a series of sweet pictures on Instagram and expressed his love for her in the heartfelt caption. The “Stay” singer wrote, “I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you.”

But this year, the model wants to be more private when it comes to her marriage and her personal life.

She revealed to the WSJ that she told her team she does not want to do interviews that focus on those topics in 2022.

“It doesn’t feel worth it to me anymore when I try to have an open conversation with someone like you and then it gets taken out of context,” she explained to the reporter. “The media loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait. The media has always been a disgusting thing.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018 in a courthouse ceremony after dating on and off since 2015. They celebrated their third wedding anniversary while attending the Met Gala in September.

They have previously given multiple candid interviews about their relationship.

In November, the newlyweds discussed maintaining a healthy relationship on the “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith“ podcast.

“I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars.” the singer said. “So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy and, luckily, Hailey accepted me as I was.”

Hailey Bieber chimed in and said, “Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I’m not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be.”