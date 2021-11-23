Justin Bieber makes sweet birthday tribute to 'beloved' wife, Hailey

Justin Bieber is helping his wife, Hailey, celebrate her 25th birthday with a sweet post about their relationship.

The "Stay" singer, 27, shared a series of playful and loving photos of the couple on his Instagram on Monday.

"To my beloved birthday squish," he wrote in the caption. "My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you."

"I am yours," he added. "I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever."

The pop star said life "made more sense" after the two tied the knot.

He continued to gush over Hailey Bieber in the heartfelt birthday message and included a few promises to his wife.

The "Sorry" singer declared his love, writing, "I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you."

After referring to the model as a "queen," he ended the post with a reference to his wife's Portuguese heritage.

"As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent 'happy bursday baby' love you until the end of time and then after that. :)," he wrote.

The newlyweds, who celebrated their third wedding anniversary at the Met Gala in September, said tied the knot in 2018 after dating on and off since 2015.

Hailey Bieber and her husband opened up about maintaining a healthy relationship in an interview on the "In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith" podcast released in November.

"I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars," he revealed. "So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy, and, luckily, Hailey accepted me as I was."

When Hailey Bieber joined him later on in the interview, the musician admitted, "Even when we got married, there was still a lot of damage and hurt that I still needed to work through, but you've seen my heart through it all. I could cry thinking about it, to be honest."

Hailey Bieber also spoke about the strength of their bond and her commitment to her husband.

"I know for a fact that I've loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn't do that to him," she explained. "Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I'm not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be."