Justin Bieber knew he needed "serious healing" before he could ever marry his future wife, Hailey.

The "Stay" singer, 27, revealed in a new interview on the "In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith" podcast that he recognized he needed to deal with ongoing mental health issues before he'd be able to sustain a healthy relationship.

Justin Bieber talks in a new interview about his need to heal from trauma before marrying wife Hailey Bieber. Jean Baptiste Lacroix / FilmMagic

"I had experienced so many things in my life, so many milestones and traveled the world and seen everywhere in the world. And I just got to a place where I was lonely, and I just didn't want to do it all alone," Bieber said.

"I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars. So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy, and, luckily, Hailey accepted me as I was," he added.

The Grammy winner married his model wife, 24, in September 2018 after dating on and off since 2015.

Bieber told his wife, who joined him in the interview, "Even when we got married, there was still a lot of damage and hurt that I still needed to work through, but you've seen my heart through it all. I could cry thinking about it, to be honest."

The "Sorry" singer, who opened up about experiencing depression and suicidal thoughts in his 2020 documentary "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter," recalled during the podcast that during the worst days of his depression, he was having "out of body experiences" where he couldn't feel his hands and legs.

Hillary Bieber said during the podcast that watching her future husband struggle with depression was heartbreaking — but it also confirmed to her how much the singer meant to him.

"I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I've loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn't do that to him," she recalled. "Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I'm not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be."