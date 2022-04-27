'Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin talks about ‘magical’ relationship with fiance

Jodie Sweetin has found the man of her dreams in fiancé Mescal Wasilewski.

"We intertwine so well,” the former "Full House" star gushed of her groom-to-be to People magazine. "He’s funny and smart and he’s my biggest supporter. It’s really magical."

Sweetin, 40, and Wasilewski, a case manager for a drug addiction program, began dating in 2017 and announced in January that they had gotten engaged.

@ghostfacelito / Instagram

Sweetin, who's been married three times in the past, told People that Wasilewski has forged a loving relationship with her two daughters, Zoie, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Cody Herpin, and Beatrice, 11, with ex-husband Morty Coyle.

"He loves my girls, which is so incredibly important,” she said. “I remember suddenly, I was like, ‘I want something a lot different than what I wanted ten years ago (in a relationship),’ and it’s made it so easy.”

Sweetin also briefly opened up about her special relationship with her late TV father, Bob Saget, who died in January.

“The one thing I always knew was how proud Bob was of me,” she said. “I’m so glad Bob was who he was because I knew exactly how he felt about me. And I’m still surrounded by him every day.”

Sweetin announced her engagement to Wasilewski a little more than a week after Saget's death when she shared a selfie of the couple on Instagram that showed her wearing her engagement ring.

"'In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine,’” she wrote, quoting the poet Maya Angelou in her caption.

The actor, who celebrated her 40th birthday just days later, continued, "I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I’m really gonna like turning 40."